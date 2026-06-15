Knicks Fans Break Fanatics Merch Record After NBA Finals Victory

The New York Knicks can add another accomplishment to their storybook season ... but this one is all thanks to the fans -- they set a new record in merchandise sales!!

The folks over at Fanatics, the NBA's official e-commerce partner, revealed the stats on Monday ... stating the Knicks are the new top-selling overall sports champion ever in a 24-hour period, beating the 2025 Philadelphia Eagles.

Not only did fans rush to cop their Finals gear right after the final buzzer, the outlet says the orders are still piling in ... and the team's on pace to become the top-selling overall sports champion ever, putting them ahead of the 2016 Chicago Cubs.

At one point, more than 8,000 orders were coming in per minute. To put it all in perspective, the Knicks have already more than doubled the previous best-selling NBA champion, the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers.

The most-purchased items include the Fanatics roster trophy t-shirt, the New Era locker room snapback hat, the Mitchell & Ness champions shirt and Nike locker room t-shirt.