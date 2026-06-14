Shooting After Knicks Game 5 Win Leaves One Injured, Cops Say

A shooting in Times Square left one teenager injured following the Knicks’ Game 5 NBA Finals victory ... with police describing a night of widespread chaos across New York City.

Law enforcement sources tell us the most serious incident unfolded around 43rd Street and Broadway, where a 17-year-old victim was shot during the post-game celebrations.

WATCH: Moment shots were fired in Times Square during celebration after the Knicks championship win. pic.twitter.com/kCqLXs0S3g @Breaking911

Authorities say the NYPD, not an ambulance, transported the teen victim to the hospital because emergency vehicles were unable to access the area due to massive crowds that had "completely taken it over."

Officials also confirm a firearm was recovered at the scene, and three people of interest are currently in custody as the investigation continues.

Police sources say there were a total of four slashings and stabbings reported across Manhattan in the aftermath of the game, as celebrations spilled into the streets and crowd control became increasingly difficult.

In a separate wave of destruction, five school buses were reportedly set on fire or damaged after groups of individuals climbed on them and struck them with bats, according to law enforcement accounts.

Authorities also say large crowds overwhelmed several major intersections for hours, refusing to disperse and effectively blocking vehicular traffic throughout key parts of the city.