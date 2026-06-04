Minnesota Driver Blames Her Dog In Fatal Car Crash, Prosecutors Say

A Minnesota woman charged with killing another driver in a head-on collision is blaming a dog that was in the car with her ... at least according to prosecutors.

Shauna Rae Dokken is facing a vehicular homicide charge after prosecutors say she was driving under the influence and swerving in her pickup truck when she crossed into oncoming traffic and smashed into an SUV, killing 82-year-old Barbara Welberg ... according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Dokken reportedly told law enforcement her dog took control of the steering wheel while she was trying to reach for a treat ... and when she tried grabbing the wheel, she struck the shoulder of the highway and spun out ... leading to the head-on crash.

The fatal collision went down May 29 in Roseau and Dokken was arrested and charged with criminal vehicular homicide, DWI, and DWI within 10 years of 3 or more qualified prior impaired driving incidents ... according to Roseau County Sheriff's Office jail records.

Dokken admitted to taking Adderall and Lorazepam the day of her crash, KSTP reported.

She remains in jail and is currently on probation for a 2025 DWI case, according to court records reviewed by TMZ.