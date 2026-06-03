Myrtle Beach Cop Arrested, Allegedly Pulled Gun at Fellow Cop Over Microwaved Fish

The office fish-in-the-microwave debate has sunk plenty of workplace friendships over the years ... but cod almighty, one South Carolina cop allegedly took things to a whole new depth!

According to an arrest warrant, Michael DeBiase, 46, a detective with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a fellow officer after a dispute allegedly sparked by someone reheating fish at the station on June 2.

Authorities say DeBiase unholstered his department-issued firearm in a briefing room and allegedly pointed it at another officer ... a reaction that was, shall we say, a little overcooked.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says DeBiase was placed on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted.

It's unclear whether the weapon was loaded, but under South Carolina law, pointing a firearm at another person is no small fry -- it's a felony carrying a possible prison sentence of up to five years.