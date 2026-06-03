Play video content Video: Sean Avery Reacts to Neighbor's Arrest for Shooting at His Home

Sean Avery says his neighbor did more than allegedly fire gunshots at his L.A. home ... the ex-NHL star claims the guy's "crazy" behavior included sending 2 prostitutes to Sean's door.

We broke the story ... sources told us shots rang out at Sean's Hollywood Hills house while a contractor was working on the residence, and shortly afterward, Sean went on camera to break down the wild incident.

Keep in mind neither he nor his wife, Hilary Rhoda, were home when it happened, but the former NHL star said ... "My crazy neighbor shot out the tires of the contractor building a new deck at the house."

Sean went on to say there was a "standoff" at the house, claiming his neighbor was inside with guns. He also alleged his neighbor tried to set him up by sending "hookers" to his home "as a smokescreen."

TMZ has learned police did arrest the neighbor, Jose Castro, Tuesday evening and booked him for criminal threats. He was released on bond a few hours later.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Contractors Work at Sean Avery's House

Castro tells us the construction noise from Sean's property has been "hell" for months, and he did lose his temper Tuesday ... but, he denies it was a real firearm. Instead, Castro claims he fired an Airsoft pellet gun to take out the contractor's tires after the guy refused to talk to him.