'American Idol' Alum Antonella Barba Violates Supervised Release By Smoking Weed

Former "American Idol" contestant Antonella Barba copped to violating the terms of her supervised release by smoking marijuana ... but she's getting a puff, puff pass here.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Antonella reported to the probation office in Camden, New Jersey on May 5 for a scheduled visit and urine drug screening ... and officers apparently became suspicious when she appeared to be stalling before the test. They say she ultimately admitted she had recently used marijuana.

Antonella -- who rose to fame as a contestant on Season 6 of 'Idol' and later served prison time in a federal drug trafficking case -- is currently on supervised release stemming from that conviction.

The admission technically violated a condition requiring her to refrain from using controlled substances. Instead of pursuing punishment, officers determined the appropriate response was to address her underlying stressors through her existing mental health treatment program, including counseling, and alternative coping strategies.

Probation officers wrote that Antonella's marijuana use appeared to be "situational in nature" and did not reflect a "disregard for the conditions" of her supervised release. They recommended no formal court action be taken and said they will continue monitoring her compliance moving forward. A federal judge signed off on that recommendation.

As we previously reported, Antonella's spent a considerable amount of time in federal prison ... she was arrested in 2018 and found guilty of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl in 2019 ... in October 2021 she was released from prison but remains on supervised release.