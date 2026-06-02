'How I Met Your Mother' Actor Nick Pasqual Gets 32 Years To Life For Stabbing Ex

Sentenced To 32 Years To Life for Stabbing Ex

"How I Met Your Mother" actor Nick Pasqual is headed to prison for a long time after being sentenced for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

A judge handed down a 32-year to life sentence Tuesday following Pasqual's conviction last month stemming from the brutal May 2024 attack.

Prosecutors said Pasqual broke into Shehorn's Sunland home during the early morning hours and stabbed her more than 20 times in the neck, chest, back, abdomen, arms, and wrists before fleeing toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

Shehorn survived after undergoing emergency surgery and extensive medical treatment, but says she was left with permanent injuries, emotional trauma and mounting medical bills.

Pasqual was arrested and charged and a jury ultimately found him guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary, and other charges tied to the attack.