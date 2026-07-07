Nolan Wells Death: Authorities Investigating Viral Beach Video

The mystery surrounding the death of Mississippi teen Nolan Wells has taken another twist ... law enforcement is investigating a viral video that allegedly shows a heated Fourth of July confrontation on Horn Island, near where his body was found.

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Check out the clip ... it appears to show a tense argument involving several people gathered near the shoreline as boats line the beach.

The video has sparked widespread speculation online that it could be connected to Nolan's disappearance -- but, so far, there's no confirmation that's actually the case.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter tells TMZ his office is aware of the circulating video, and investigators are actively looking into it as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not verified the authenticity of the footage or said whether the people seen in it have any connection to Nolan's death.

As TMZ previously reported, the 18-year-old disappeared after spending the Fourth of July on Horn Island with friends -- a popular boating destination off Mississippi's Gulf Coast. His body was recovered Monday near the northwest end of Horn Island, ending a massive multi-agency search.