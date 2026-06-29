Smiling Texas Sisters Knew Stabbing Victim, Attack Wasn't Random, Police Chief Says

The Texas sisters who smiled in their mug shots after being arrested for murder knew their alleged victim ... and the fatal stabbing was no random attack ... law enforcement tells TMZ.

Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez tells us ... murder suspects Kitty Mia Diaz, her sister, Amaya Cookie, and their friend Kyandra Renee Faz knew the victim Caroline "Caro" Peña -- the mother-of-five they allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight on a busy street.

Ramirez tells us all four women lived in Del Rio, and he believes the stabbing happened in front of one of the suspects' homes.

According to Ramirez, Caroline had a reason for going over to the house, where he says an argument ensued. It's unclear what the fight was about.

During the argument, Ramirez says one of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed Caroline in the "torso area."

He tells us Caroline's stab wounds were life-threatening, and she later died from her injuries. Ramirez doesn't think the attack was random, but noted that working theory could always change during the investigation.

He also added that Caroline voluntarily going over to the suspect's house doesn't mean she did anything wrong.