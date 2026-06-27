'The Bear' Honors Rob Reiner by Referencing One of His Most Iconic Films

"The Bear" honored late actor and director Rob Reiner in its series finale by referencing one of his most beloved and iconic films.

Rob appeared as restaurant consultant Albert Schnurr in three episodes of the hit Hulu show ... and as its final episode neared its finish, line cook Ebra, played by Edwin Lee Gibson, called him about expanding the restaurant into a franchise.

Ebra and Albert reach an agreement for the expansion, and when Ebra listens to Albert's last request -- which the audience does not hear -- Ebra replies, "As you wish."

Any fan of Reiner's work would immediately get the reference -- "As you wish" is a famous line from 1987's flick, "The Princess Bride," which he directed.

The line is famously uttered by Cary Elwes' character, Westley. Cary was among the many Hollywood players to pay tribute to Rob after he and his wife, Michele, were found murdered in their Brentwood, CA home in December 2025.

As you know, their younger son Nick was arrested and charged with first-degree murder ... to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The L.A. County district attorney is pursuing "special circumstances" with a murder conviction, which would make Nick eligible for the death penalty or life in prison without parole.