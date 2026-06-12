Nick Reiner’s Trustee Launched Investigation Into Trust Rules Before Agreeing to Pay

The person in control of Nick Reiner’s trust initially refused to pay out money until an investigation was complete, according to Nick’s lawyer.

TMZ obtained a letter written by Nick’s lawyer on May 11 that was sent to the trustee of Nick’s trust, which was set up by Rob and Michele Reiner.

The trust holds around $1.7 million, per the docs. In his petition, Nick’s lawyer demanded the money to distribute the cut he was owed when he turned 30, two years before he allegedly murdered his parents in their L.A. home.

Nick’s lawyer claimed the trustee could not even confirm whether the payment was made ... “There is no reason … the trustee should not yet know whether half the trust was distributed two years ago.”

In addition, Nick’s lawyer claimed the trustee told her that an investigation needed to be done to determine whether the “Trust requires or leaves to the trustee the discretion to make a distribution at age 30.”

“We are not sure what you are investigating,” the letter read. Nick’s lawyer said the trust was set up with clear instructions … and said Nick’s money needed to be turned over ASAP to help him hire a criminal defense lawyer. Nick told the court he wanted to re-hire Alan Jackson to defend him in court.

Nick’s lawyer also asked the trustee to explain if they were withholding the money due to “incompetence” … which his lawyer said was BS … because there was no written statement of incompetence by two licensed physicians, which was required by the trust if the trustee was going to rely on that argument.