Smiling Sisters Arrested For Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Texas
Texas Sisters Murder Charges Can't Wipe Smiles Off Our Faces
Two sisters were all smiles after allegedly stabbing a woman to death on a busy Texas street in broad daylight.
Police in Del Rio say 21-year-old Kitty Mia Diaz and her 19-year-old sister, Amaya Cookie, along with their friend, 21-year-old Kyandra Renee Faz, were busted Thursday after they butchered Caroline “Caro” Peña, a 32-year-old mother of five.
Video of their arrests surfaced on YouTube, showing police taking Kitty and Amaya into custody ... and based on their facial expressions, the two couldn't be happier to be in cuffs. They even smiled in their mug shots.
Cops say officers initially responded to a local hospital after receiving a call that a woman was being treated for stab wounds. The victim was later transferred to a trauma center in San Antonio, where she died from her injuries.
When police arrived at the local hospital, cops were redirected to the crime scene, where they gathered surveillance video and interviewed witnesses ... ultimately identifying the three suspects.
Police rounded up the alleged perpetrators and booked them in jail for murder. A motive has not been released.