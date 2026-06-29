Smiling Sisters Arrested For Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Texas

Two sisters were all smiles after allegedly stabbing a woman to death on a busy Texas street in broad daylight.

Video of their arrests surfaced on YouTube, showing police taking Kitty and Amaya into custody ... and based on their facial expressions, the two couldn't be happier to be in cuffs. They even smiled in their mug shots.

Cops say officers initially responded to a local hospital after receiving a call that a woman was being treated for stab wounds. The victim was later transferred to a trauma center in San Antonio, where she died from her injuries.

When police arrived at the local hospital, cops were redirected to the crime scene, where they gathered surveillance video and interviewed witnesses ... ultimately identifying the three suspects.