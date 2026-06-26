Parents Charged With Murder, Authorities Say 7-Year-Old Son Died Weighing 255 Pounds

Authorities Say Son Weighed 255 Pounds When He Died At 7

Two parents from Flint Township, Michigan have been charged with murder for allegedly neglecting their 7-year-old son, who prosecutors say was shockingly obese at the time of his death.

Damien O'Brien and Jessica O'Brien have been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse, and torture after their son, Casper, died weighing 255 pounds ... according to the NY Post.

7-year-old Casper was 4 feet, 2 inches tall and the CDC says a healthy weight for him should have been between 50 and 73 pounds.

Cops say they were alerted to Casper's situation when a 911 call was made on November 4, 2025 for a child in distress. Casper was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he died from dilated cardiomyopathy with a contributing cause being morbid obesity.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton spoke to the local outlet WJRT ... saying this case is about "cruel and extreme suffering from this child caused by the neglect of the parents."

The O'Briens -- who also have a 5-year-old daughter -- allegedly never enrolled Casper in school, and Leyton says these kids have essentially never "existed in the eyes of the government."