Ex-Arby's Employee Allegedly Gave Customer Herpes After Spitting in Her Food, Lawsuit Claims

A former Arby's employee is in hot water with the law ... after allegedly spitting on a customer's food and giving her herpes ... this according to cops and a new lawsuit.

A rep for the sheriff's office in McCurtain County, Oklahoma tells TMZ ... Amanda Hendricks was arrested last Sunday and booked in jail for felony food poisoning.

As of this morning, we're told Hendricks remains behind bars with her bond set at $25K. The alleged crimes are sickening, and she's now been sued over them by a woman named Jennica Church.

According to the lawsuit ... Church rolled up to the drive-thru at an Arby's restaurant in Broken Bow, OK in late March and placed an order for sandwiches.

She said Hendricks was working that night and was responsible for preparing her food. Church claims "Hendricks intentionally and deliberately spit on the meat or sandwich components."

Church also said Hendricks spit on the food, knowing she had "oral herpes” and was experiencing an active herpes outbreak with visible lesions.

After eating the food, Church claims she started getting flare-ups around her mouth, so she went to a doctor, who gave her an STD test and confirmed she had herpes.

Church says she now lives in constant fear that she'll transmit the disease to other family members and friends. She's suing the restaurant and Hendricks for battery, emotional distress, and more ... and wants unspecified damages, including punitives.

According to the suit, Church believes there is surveillance video from the restaurant showing Hendricks spitting in the sandwiches while preparing Church's order.

Church later told a news outlet during an interview that the two women knew each other and had a history ... but said it was nothing major.