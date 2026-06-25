Play video content Video: Karen Derrico Admits to Death Threat in Heated Phone Conversation, Listen

TLC's Karen Derrico's facing serious charges for allegedly threatening to kill her ex and kids ... and a recording of a heated phone call probably won't help her in court.

TMZ obtained audio of the "Doubling Down With the Derricos" star having a heated phone conversation with some of her 14 children ... and at one point, a child says, "No wonder why you said you were going to kill me."

Karen denies that, and tries to correct the kid, saying ... "I said I'll kill you if you piss me off ... because you're disrespecting me because your little behind is enabled."

The intense conversation came to light after Karen was arrested and charged with harassment, violating a restraining order, preventing a witness from testifying through threat of violence, and aggravated stalking.

Prosecutors allege Karen sent several emails to her ex-husband, Deon, with whom she has those 14 kids ... telling him she could kill him, and didn't care about going to jail.

She also allegedly threatened to "kill any of the kids" who sided with Deon during their messy split ... and threatened to kill Deon if he showed up for a court hearing over the restraining order he filed against her.

Karen's attorney, Jess Marchese, describes the recording as ... "Obvious attempt to bait my client. Recipient isn’t scared whatsoever. Total nothing burger. No crime."

Marchese previously told us about Karen's charges ... and claimed Deon sent the emailed threats to himself and made it look like they were from Karen in order to screw her over. He says they are working with tech experts to prove that.