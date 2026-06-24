TLC's Karen Derrico Allegedly Made Threats to Kill Ex-Husband, Kids

TLC's Karen Derrico is facing criminal charges after being arrested in Las Vegas ... and prosecutors say her ex-husband and his kids were the target of alleged death threats.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the "Doubling Down With the Derricos" star has been charged with harassment, violating a restraining order, preventing a witness from testifying through threat of violence, and aggravated stalking.

Prosecutors allege Karen sent several emails to her ex-husband Deon, with whom she has 14 kids ... telling him she could kill him and didn't care about going to jail.

She also allegedly threatened to "kill any of the kids" who sided with Deon during their messy split ... and threatened to kill Deon if he showed up for a court hearing over the restraining order he filed against her.

A source close to Deon tells TMZ ... he filed for the restraining order due to the alleged threats ... and as they got worse, he filed a police report, which included the alleged threatening emails.

TMZ broke the story ... Karen and Deon got divorced in the summer of 2024 ... and ended up splitting legal and physical custody of their 14 children.

Our source tells us ... even after the divorce, they continued to live together for financial reasons and for the huge family to be one unit ... but as it became more clear they wouldn't reconcile, Karen allegedly got pissed and moved out earlier this year with four of the children.

Karen's attorney, Jess Marchese, tells TMZ ... Deon sent the threats to himself and made it it look like they were from Karen in order to screw her over ... and they are working with tech experts to prove it.

Karen says she's totally innocent -- and would never threaten to harm her children.

Marchese adds ... Karen is out on a $2,000 bond and has been outfitted with an ankle monitor.