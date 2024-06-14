TLC's 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Deon & Karen Derrico Are Divorced

Deon and Karen Derrico -- stars of TLC's "Doubling Down With The Derricos" -- are officially divorced after a judge signed off on the split ... and yes, that means it's already official.

The couple filed for divorce on June 4 and received the judgment two days later on June 6 ... splitting legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally between the two parents.

According to the court documents, obtained by TMZ, Deon will pay $1,166 a month in child support while Karen won't pay any child support because she will bear the responsibility of the kids' medical insurance.

Despite the uncoupling, it seems Karen's keeping the "Derrico" last name ... having said in the original filing she didn't need her maiden name restored. The judge signed off on her keeping it in the settlement.

Fans of 'Doubling Down' have watched the relationship between Deon and Karen fray over recent weeks ... including in an episode last month where the two argued over the state of their chaotic home.

The show follows The Derricos as they raise their 14 kids -- the oldest, Darian is 18 so she's not mentioned in the divorce filing -- focusing on their childrearing in North Las Vegas. They ended up with 14 children after having quintuplets, triplets and twins, along with a couple other pregnancies. They've been chronicling their family life on TV since 2020.

BTW ... Karen's not pregnant according to the docs, so don't expect a little Derrico #15 popping up on the show anytime soon.