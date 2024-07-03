TLC's Deon & Karen Derrico Moved Into Dream Home Months Before Divorce

Karen and Deon Derrico's grand finale on TLC showed them moving into their dream home -- a heartwarming moment, but as we first told you ... it's also a very dated one, as they divorced months later.

In the "Doubling Down With the Derricos" season 5 finale Tuesday, viewers watched as the family finally moved their 14 kids into their new Vegas abode after facing the hardship of the delayed relocation throughout the season ... which led to significant strain for the now exes.

Play video content TLC

In one tense moment, Deon admitted in a confessional, "We are really and truly grateful to finally be here because there's been a lot of tension between Karen and I."

"[We] finally have all that behind us. That's priceless," he continued ... signaling his hopes they were leaving behind all their tough times -- but as we know, that didn't happen.

TMZ broke the story ... a judge signed off on the duo's divorce last month. They filed for divorce on June 4 and received the judgment just 2 days later on June 6. They agreed to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally between both parents.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Deon will pay $1,166 a month in child support, while Karen won't pay any child support as she will cover the kids' medical insurance costs.

'Doubling Down' fans have watched the relationship between Deon and Karen fray over recent weeks ... including in an episode where they argued over the state of their chaotic home.