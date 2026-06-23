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TLC's Karen Derrico Arrested in Vegas for Alleged Threats, Restraining Order Violation

TLC's Karen Derrico Arrested in Vegas for Alleged Threats, Restraining Order Violation

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Karen Derrico of TLC's popular "Doubling Down With the Derricos" was recently arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly making threats and violating a restraining order.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... the reality show's matriarch was popped last Wednesday for felony making threats or conveying false info concerning an act of terrorism, misdemeanor violation of a restraining order, and misdemeanor harassment.

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Karen was released from jail on Sunday ... and she was arraigned on Tuesday -- it's unclear whether a plea was entered.

The Derrico Family Through the Years
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The Derrico Family Through the Years Launch Gallery

TMZ broke the news ... Karen and Deon got divorced in the summer of 2024 ... and ended up splitting legal and physical custody of their 14 children.

The fifth and final season of 'Doubling Down' aired that same year ... following the chaotic life of the couple who ended up with 14 children after having quintuplets, triplets, and twins, along with a couple other pregnancies.

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