TLC's Karen Derrico Arrested in Vegas for Alleged Threats, Restraining Order Violation

Karen Derrico of TLC's popular "Doubling Down With the Derricos" was recently arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly making threats and violating a restraining order.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... the reality show's matriarch was popped last Wednesday for felony making threats or conveying false info concerning an act of terrorism, misdemeanor violation of a restraining order, and misdemeanor harassment.

Karen was released from jail on Sunday ... and she was arraigned on Tuesday -- it's unclear whether a plea was entered.

TMZ broke the news ... Karen and Deon got divorced in the summer of 2024 ... and ended up splitting legal and physical custody of their 14 children.