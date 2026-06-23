Olympic Skier Bode Miller Arrested on Drug Charges in Idaho

Bode Miller is navigating a different kind of slalom these days ... the Olympic skiing legend is now facing criminal charges in Idaho.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ Sports, Miller was charged with two misdemeanor counts stemming from an incident on June 6. Prosecutors hit the Olympic medalist with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The records show Miller posted a $5,000 cash bond and was later released.

Miller has already entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Court records show his attorney filed an appearance on his behalf shortly after the case was opened.

The case remains active ... with Miller due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 29.