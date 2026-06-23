Olympian Bode Miller Caught With Magic Mushrooms During Drug Arrest

The details of Olympian Bode Miller's arrest for drugs have been revealed in newly released court docs ... and it looks like psychedelic hallucinogens are involved.

TMZ obtained a copy of the probable cause affidavit, in which the officer claims Bode was caught with a white dispensary bag containing psilocybin mushrooms ... aka magic mushrooms ... when he got busted earlier this month in Idaho.

The docs say Bode had 4.1 grams of shrooms on him and knew his drugs were illegal. The officer says the athlete was placed under arrest following the discovery.

Prosecutors hit the Olympic skier with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bode pleaded not guilty to both charges.

As TMZ first reported, Bode was released from jail after posting a $5K bond.