Play video content Video: Dustin Poirier Belligerent During Airport Arrest, 'I'll Fight You Right Now' Atlanta Police Department

Dustin Poirier was unhinged during his arrest this week, screaming while trying to fight airport employees after being removed from his flight ... in a totally chaotic scene.

The body camera footage was released on Tuesday, and from the moment the recording starts, the 37-year-old former UFC champ was furious.

"Let's go, big dog. Let's go, big dog. What's up? Buncha hos. Let's go. Let's go. F***in' lying motherf****r. Yeah, pulled me off the plane, all my boys went to the f***in' crib. Now, what the f***?" Dustin screamed.

In an attempt to talk the agitated fighter down, the official asks him, "Are you Dustin Poirier?"

That didn't go over well with DP, who responded ... "Man, f*** you, bro."

The airport official again attempted to calm Dustin down -- to no avail.

"Man, f*** you and f*** her and f*** her. I'll fight you right now," Poirier said, squaring up with the guy, who clearly wanted no part of scrapping with the lightweight legend.

The airport employee called for help ... which Dustin overheard, prompting him to say, "Yeah, tell 'em. Tell 'em. Come on. 'Cause it's gonna be bad, It's gonna be bad, my n****."

But, in a twist, Poirier actually seemed to calm down some, even fistbumping the worker at the end of the tense interaction.

"Pound it, pound it. You did a great job. You did what you could."

TMZ Sports broke the story. Poirier was arrested shortly before 7 PM on Sunday at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a "Public Drunk" charge -- a misdemeanor.

Dustin was taken to a local jail where he posed for a mugshot ... before being released several hours after being booked.