Bailey Zimmerman Responds to Criminal Charges For Allegedly Trashing Hotel Room
Country Star Bailey Zimmerman Breaks Silence On Criminal Charges
Bailey Zimmerman is speaking out over the criminal charges he's facing in New Mexico for allegedly destroying his hotel room.
The country star issued a public apology Tuesday to both the Pueblo of Sandia and his fans ... who were completely snubbed of a concert when his N.M. performance was canceled due to Bailey's belligerent state during a sound check, followed by his removal from the Sandia Resort and Casino.
Bailey says, "First things first, I want to apologize to the Pueblo of Sandia and to everyone at Sandia Resort & Casino. I never meant for any of this to come across as disrespectful. I am deeply sorry for my actions that transpired. I respect your community and the hospitality and appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to perform on Native Land. I take full accountability for everything that happened and I am sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disrespected."
He adds ... "To my fans who bought tickets and showed up expecting a performance, I am so sorry, you deserved better from me. I understand that being a musician comes with big responsibilities, both on and off stage, and I know that I fell short that day. I am reflecting on the disappointment and concern that I caused.
Bailey concludes ... "I am taking this legal matter seriously. I am committed to doing the work necessary to learn and grow. Thank you to my fans for holding me accountable and for understanding that I am human. I do not take your support for granted."
As we reported ... Bailey was allegedly drunk before the show and trashed his hotel room, resulting in $16K worth of damages, a $400 unsettled tab for booze, and -- most likely -- a seriously pissed off 4,000 fans or so wanting to see him.
This apology by no means removes the criminal charges Bailey now faces ... but maybe it will be a learning experience, as he says.