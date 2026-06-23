Jelly Roll's Baby Mama Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge in 2025 Drug Arrest

Jelly Roll's baby mama, Felicia Beckwith, was arrested on several drug charges last year ... and now she's pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

On Thursday, Beckwith pleaded guilty to possession of less than 0.5 grams of fentanyl ... and all the other charges against her were dropped, Us Weekly reports.

She was originally charged with manufacture/delivery/sell/possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Here's what happened ... in March 2025, Beckwith and two other people were busted in Tennessee during a traffic stop ... where cops found 52 grams of meth, 12 grams of a white powder cops believed to be fentanyl, and pills.

Beckwith reportedly had a baggie on her with some of the drugs inside. Cops also found drug paraphernalia, cash, and a pistol in the car.

Authorities then got a warrant to search the home of one of the other people in the bust ... where they found 291 grams of meth, 16.5 grams of a substance they believed was either meth or fentanyl, and seven sets of scales.

Cops also found three loaded handguns, one of which had the serial number removed. Beckwith and the other two people were all arrested and taken to Washington County Detention Center.

Us Weekly confirmed with the Washington County court clerk that Beckwith was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to the lesser charge.