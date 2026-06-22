Country Singer Bailey Zimmerman Faces Felony Charge for Allegedly Trashing Hotel Room

Bailey Zimmerman may need a lawyer more than a microphone right now ... he's facing felony and misdemeanor criminal charges in New Mexico after allegedly destroying his hotel room and causing more than $16k in damage ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Sandia Police have filed criminal papers to get an arrest warrant against the country music star on June 18, and it looks like they want to slap him with a felony charge for criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of falsely obtaining services.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on May 27 ... when authorities claim Bailey went on a bender and trashed his hotel room before canceling that night's concert and getting kicked out of the resort.

According to the affidavit, Bailey was supposed to perform at the amphitheater at Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque ... but cops say security at the hotel said he appeared drunk throughout the evening.

Authorities say he was stumbling, falling, and acting belligerently onstage for sound check ... throwing microphones on the ground, tossing cymbals, and knocking part of the drum kit over.

The affidavit claims Bailey stormed off stage multiple times before leaving sound check altogether to go back to the resort.

As he was getting ready to get in the car, officials say Bailey spit toward a nearby security officer and complained that he had to ride in a white SUV instead of a black one ... but eventually got in.

The docs say Bailey was stumbling so badly when he got back to the resort, his shoe came off, his knee was bloody, and he had to lean on someone from his group as he walked down the hallway.

According to the affidavit, the singer canceled his show for that night ... and the resort kicked him out. He allegedly refused to leave in a bus the resort provided, and the hotel ultimately called the cops.

Authorities say Bailey eventually started cooperating, got on the bus, and was escorted off the property.

But the docs say housekeeping found the artist's room totally trashed the next day ... to the tune of $16K.

The damage allegedly included the TV, phone, coffee table and 2 chairs. Staff also said there was a hole in one wall, damage to others, stains on the carpet and 2 missing chairs.

The hotel also claimed Bailey had charged over $400 in alcohol to the room ... but never settled his tab.

According to court docs, both resort staff and the police tried to reach the singer and his staff ... but no one answered, leading to the arrest warrant being issued.