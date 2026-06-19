Demi Moore, Charlize Theron 'Thriller' Set Evacuated After Nearby Shooting During World Cup

The set of an Amazon MGM flick with some major star power was evacuated ... after a shooting in Los Angeles during a watch party for a World Cup game ... TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... one person was shot, and a suspect was arrested at a large watch party for the game between Mexico and South Korea. The party was in Koreatown near the "Tyrant" set, a thriller starring Charlize Theron, Julia Garner, Demi Moore, and Hudson Williams.

A source close to production tells TMZ ... the set was not evacuated by LAPD ... but crew and cast -- which included some of those big stars -- were sent home by production as a precautionary measure.

It proved to be a wise decision ... because after the game -- which Mexico won 1-0 -- police issued a city-wide tactical alert ... allowing more officers to respond to Koreatown to assist with crowd control.

As for "Tyrant" deets ... we don't know much about the project yet ... other than it's written and helmed by David Weil in his feature directorial debut.