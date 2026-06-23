Bode Miller Mug Shot Released After Drug Arrest

TMZ Sports has obtained former Olympic ski star Bode Miller's mug shot ... and the ex-athlete's expression is giving legal wipeout.

We broke the story ... Miller was charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an incident in Idaho on June 6 -- possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

48-year-old Miller's booking sheet has him listed at 6'2", 200 pounds ... and noted a scar in the shape of a No. 7 on his palm.

He posted a $5,000 cash bond and was later released. He has since entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Miller -- who has a handful of Olympic medals in his trophy case -- is due back in court on July 29.