Bode Miller Mug Shot Released After Drug Arrest
Bode Miller Drug Arrest Mug Shot Released
Published
TMZ Sports has obtained former Olympic ski star Bode Miller's mug shot ... and the ex-athlete's expression is giving legal wipeout.
We broke the story ... Miller was charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an incident in Idaho on June 6 -- possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
48-year-old Miller's booking sheet has him listed at 6'2", 200 pounds ... and noted a scar in the shape of a No. 7 on his palm.
He posted a $5,000 cash bond and was later released. He has since entered not guilty pleas to both charges.
Miller -- who has a handful of Olympic medals in his trophy case -- is due back in court on July 29.
He retired from skiing in 2017.