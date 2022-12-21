Olympic Skier Bode Miller's Son Suffers Seizure, Rushed To Hospital

Bode Miller's son suffered a seizure on Monday and was rushed to the hospital ... but, thankfully, the little boy is now home and resting comfortably.

The Olympic skier's wife, Morgan, detailed the horrifying experience in a social media post on Tuesday ... saying it painfully reminded her of when the couple's 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, tragically died following a pool accident in 2018.

"Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it's not something we are unfamiliar with," Morgan wrote alongside a photo of Bode and 3-year-old Asher in a hospital bed.

"Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took the same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to."

She added, "But this time we got to leave with our child."

Morgan then shared a picture of Asher back at home on the couch with Miller ... looking comfortable and happy.