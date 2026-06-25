Suspect Arrested in L.A. Street Vendor Attack

Cops have a woman in custody for the L.A. street vendor attack that's going viral, and she's getting booked for a felony ... TMZ has learned.

The shocking video of Arabelia Martinez fighting off another woman has been all over social media this week, and on Thursday, LAPD tracked down the alleged attacker ... 19-year-old Harmunie Heaven Church.

After her arrest for felony battery, she's being held on $50,000 bail.

Play video content Video: Outpouring for L.A. Vendor After Brutal Assault Video Goes Viral Instagram/@constantinogarcia

Arabelia's family says they're "relieved" the suspect's in custody and thanked the LAPD for their help. They added, "We also want to thank the people of Los Angeles, and everyone around the world, for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers, and support."

In case you missed it, a video of the attack allegedly shows the suspect approach Arabelia while she's preparing hot dogs on her grill. The woman starts arguing with Arabelia, but it quickly escalates into physical violence.

The suspect hits Arabelia in the head several times, and also yanks her hair ... all while witnesses attempt to break it up.

Arabelia's son, Constantino Garcia, started a GoFundMe in the wake of the attack, and has raised more than $120K.