'Maternal Instinct:' Taylor Parker Letter to Boyfriend's Dad Shows Apology for Murder

Taylor Parker -- the Texas woman convicted in the shocking "Maternal Instinct" murder case -- appeared to express remorse in a handwritten letter sent to her former boyfriend's father from prison ... TMZ has learned.

In the emotional note, obtained by TMZ from the Bowie County court, Parker directly addresses the father, Jimmy Griffin, of her boyfriend at the time, Wade Griffin, and asked for forgiveness while acknowledging she may not deserve it ... adding "I've asked God for forgiveness and I believe He has showed me it."

Read the letter ... as it offers a glimpse into Parker's state of mind following her arrest in 2020 and prior to her murder conviction in 2022 ... with much of the message focused on faith, family, and her relationship with Jimmy and Wade.

Parker thanks Jimmy for the role he played in her life, telling him she "created a bond" with him that she will "forever cherish." She describes him as a wise man who taught her valuable lessons and credits him with teaching her about forgiveness.

The letter also spends considerable time discussing Wade, encouraging Jimmy to be patient with his son and assuring him that Wade deeply wants to make him proud, saying "Wade is an amazing, strong, intelligent, loving man. He just struggles to show it."

Elsewhere in the letter, Parker reflects on loss and unanswered questions, writing "I don't understand how this happened or why. But I miss my kids and family. But I'm okay. I've prayed."

Near the end of the note, Parker again asks for forgiveness and emphasizes the affection she felt toward Jimmy and Wade -- "I loved you like a dad Mr. Jimmy. Please know that I truly loved Wade as well."

The letter concludes with Parker revealing she had also written a separate letter to Wade but had not yet sent it, asking Jimmy to keep that information private.