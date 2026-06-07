Mackenzie Shirilla: Parents Listed Camry Used in Fatal Crash in 2022 Bankruptcy

The car Mackenzie Shirilla was driving when she crashed into a wall, killing Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan, was listed as an asset in her parents' bankruptcy just a couple of months earlier ... TMZ has learned.

Mackenzie’s parents, Natalie and Steve, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2022, listing $398K in assets and $173K in liabilities.

According to the bankruptcy documents, one of their assets was a 2018 Toyota Camry, which was the same car involved in Mackenzie’s fatal car crash on July 31, 2022. The car, which apparently had 32,000 miles on it, was listed at $18K.

It's a bit eerie ... Mackenzie was later sentenced to life in prison for murdering Dominic and his friend, Davion Flanagan, after prosecutors convinced the judge she intentionally drove the car into a wall.

As part of the bankruptcy, the Toyota Camry could have been quickly sold off to a third party to help pay off creditors, but it appears Natalie and Steven purchased the car back as part of the bankruptcy.