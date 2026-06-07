Mackenzie Shirilla: Parents Listed Camry Used in Fatal Crash in 2022 Bankruptcy
Mackenzie Shirilla’s Parents Toyota Camry Used in Davion Flanagan, Dominic Russo’s Murder Listed in 2022 Bankruptcy
The car Mackenzie Shirilla was driving when she crashed into a wall, killing Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan, was listed as an asset in her parents' bankruptcy just a couple of months earlier ... TMZ has learned.
Mackenzie’s parents, Natalie and Steve, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2022, listing $398K in assets and $173K in liabilities.
According to the bankruptcy documents, one of their assets was a 2018 Toyota Camry, which was the same car involved in Mackenzie’s fatal car crash on July 31, 2022. The car, which apparently had 32,000 miles on it, was listed at $18K.
It's a bit eerie ... Mackenzie was later sentenced to life in prison for murdering Dominic and his friend, Davion Flanagan, after prosecutors convinced the judge she intentionally drove the car into a wall.
As part of the bankruptcy, the Toyota Camry could have been quickly sold off to a third party to help pay off creditors, but it appears Natalie and Steven purchased the car back as part of the bankruptcy.
As TMZ previously reported, Mackenzie’s parents continue to back up their daughter and claim she is innocent.