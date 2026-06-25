Bode Miller Drug Charges Dismissed After Idaho Arrest

Bode Miller just skied right past a criminal case ... because prosecutors are dumping all charges against him.

Attorney Jeromy Stafford tells TMZ that Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake has agreed to dismiss the misdemeanor drug possession and paraphernalia charges that stemmed from Miller's June 6 arrest following a traffic stop in Idaho.

Prosecutor Blake tells TMZ ... "I can confirm our office is dismissing the misdemeanor charges against Mr. Miller. Although the deputy had sufficient probable cause to arrest Mr. Miller at the beginning of June, we recently received information which resulted in our office determining it is in the interest of justice to dismiss Mr. Miller's misdemeanor charges. I will not be discussing the specifics of this recent information due to it being related to another active case."

The decision comes after several twists in the case. As we previously reported, court records alleged officers found psychedelic mushrooms during the stop ... while Miller later claimed he believed authorities were referring to marijuana and a pipe that belonged to a passenger in the vehicle.

Stafford says that's exactly where the confusion came from. He tells us no drugs were found on Bode's person, and claims the passenger has since taken responsibility for both the weed and the shrooms.

Miller's attorney also told us he was surprised he was arrested in the first place ... noting cases like this are often handled with a citation and release.

The dismissal marks a major win for Miller, who publicly stated he believed the charges would not hold up once the facts were reviewed.