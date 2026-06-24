Former Olympic Skier Bode Miller Addresses Idaho Arrest, Says Friend Had Drugs

My Friend Had the Drugs, Not Me!!!

Bode Miller is speaking out after his arrest in Idaho ... insisting the drugs that landed him in legal trouble weren't his.

The Olympic skiing legend posted a statement to Instagram on Tuesday, saying he was pulled over for "accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway" and claims a friend riding with him was the one carrying marijuana and a cannabis pipe.

Bode claims he was unaware his friend had the weed and pipe and said everyone in the vehicle cooperated with law enforcement during the traffic stop. He ended his statement by saying he's hopeful the charges will be dropped.

As TMZ first reported, Bode was arrested earlier this month in Idaho and booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records show the case remains active and pending.

We later obtained Bode's mug shot ... providing the first look at the Olympic skiing legend after his arrest.

The allegations didn't stop with marijuana.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, authorities say they also found psychedelic mushrooms during the stop. Bode did not publicly address that allegation in his statement.

Bode -- one of the most decorated American skiers of all time -- won six Olympic medals during his career and remains one of the biggest names the sport has ever produced.