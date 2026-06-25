L.A. Street Vendor's GoFundMe Raises 6-Figure Sum After Viral Brutal Beatdown Video

Play video content Video: Outpouring for L.A. Vendor After Brutal Assault Video Goes Viral Instagram/@constantinogarcia

A GoFundMe for a years-long street vendor has passed the $100K mark and continues to climb after the vendor was brutally beaten in a horrific attack.

A video first shared online Sunday shows a nasty brawl that broke out between the vendor, Arabelia Martinez, and an unknown woman at the former's stand in Los Angeles. The video shows a heated dispute escalating as the woman pours hot sauce on Martinez's hot dogs, prompting Martinez to throw red powder at the woman.

They then got physical ... with the woman throwing punches at the back of Martinez's head as people rush in to break them up. Martinez is able to slip away momentarily, but the woman charges at her again, sending a barrage of blows to her head and face ... before yanking her to the ground with her hair.

The LAPD is investigating the incident ... but has not closed in on the woman in question.