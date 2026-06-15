Ilia Topuria Says He Fought Two Rounds Against Justin Gaethje With No Eyesight

Ilia Topuria is admitting half of his fight against Justin Gaethje was literally a blur -- claiming he lost sight in both eyes before the 3rd round ... but he's not using it as an excuse for the outcome.

El Matador just broke his silence on his stunning loss to the Highlight on the White House South Lawn at UFC Freedom 250 ... first congratulating his dance partner for backing his trash talk leading up to the bout.

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"You said you'd leave your mark on my face … and you did," Topuria said.

He went on to detail the extent of the injuries he sustained to his face during the brawl ... saying he lost sight from his right eye in the first round, and then the left went by the end of the second.

Topuria wasn't using it as an explanation for the L ... more so applauding Gaethje for doing his job.

"I had one of the best camps of my life," Topuria said. "I came in sharp, prepared, and ready. Last night was your night."

"That's the nature of this game. Glory and pain walk side by side."

After the 3rd round, Topuria was checked out by medical officials ... who seemingly showed legitimate concern about continuing. Ultimately, they went one more round before Topuria's corner called it.