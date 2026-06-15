Daniel Cormier Denies Posting Eric Trump DMs, 'I Got Hacked Or Something'

Daniel Cormier is adamant an exchange with Eric Trump about fixed fights never happened ... with the UFC legend claiming his account must have been tampered with on Sunday.

The shocking post seemingly went up hours before the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn ... showing alleged DMs from President Trump's son asking if DC had any inside information that could help him with some bets.

This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary. https://t.co/ZrnIkHBQ4f @EricTrump

The post was quickly deleted ... and Eric came forward to deny the conversation ever happened. He stated A.I. was involved in faking the messages. Cormier also followed up by asking, "Are people really this dumb?"

Several MMA reporters stated they observed the post come from Cormier's verified account ... but when our TMZ DC cameras caught up with him after the fights, he said he was NOT behind it.

"Not real, I can't believe you guys believed that," Cormier said. "Like who believes something like that?"

So, how did the post get to DC's 1.7 million followers?

"I got hacked or something," Cormier claimed. "Who believes stuff like that? That's crazy."

"Why would I do that?"

There was an issue with betting in the past when fighter Isaac Dulgarian surprisingly lost to Yadier del Valle ... with suspicious activity prompting an FBI investigation.

Another bout months later was scrapped entirely due to suspicious betting activity.

UFC honcho Dana White later assured fight fans it wasn't a major issue in the promotion.