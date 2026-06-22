Viral Twerking Knicks Fan Details Post-NBA Finals Brawl

Play video content Video: Viral Twerking Knicks Fan Details Brawl After NBA Finals Celebration TMZ.com

Viral Knicks brawl-turned-twerking-contest participant Reds Punch sat down with TMZ to discuss that fateful day ... and she gave us all the dirty deets.

ICYMI, Reds is the Knicks fan who twerked in the face of her attacker ... and just like the Knicks dunked on the Spurs, she dunked on her brawl-opponent.

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Check out the interview ... Reds claims that the lady she ended up rolling on the pavement with was allegedly calling her all sorts of nasty things like she's the "biggest, fattest black a** bitch," and a "gorilla." Yeah ... in front of all those people, too!!

Well, Reds had just about enough after getting pulled off that lamp post and getting her pants and underwear almost yanked off. That's where she finally said enough is enough, "I'ma meet you on the floor!"

That's when the two ladies went to blows, and it seems -- at least according to Reds -- the crowd was mostly cheering for her! After all, she was the happy camper on the lamp post.