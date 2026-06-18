Knicks Fans Flood New York Streets Ahead of Championship Parade, Live Stream

Play video content Video: New York Knicks NBA Championship Parade, Live Stream

The biggest party of the year is about to go down in Lower Manhattan -- the New York Knicks are having a parade down Broadway to celebrate their NBA Finals championship ... and we'll be covering it every step of the way!!

Play video content Video: Knicks Fans Swarm New York Streets in Anticipation of Championship Parade BACKGRID

The fans have been lined up for hours ... but that's nothing compared to the 53 years they had to wait to witness a Larry O'Brien trophy return to NYC. Officials have already said the area is at full capacity ... and that was hours before it was slated to start!!

The route goes through the Canyon of Heroes all the way to City Hall, where the champs are expected to receive keys to the city.

Not only will the guys interact with fans packed on the street to get a glimpse of their new heroes, we're sure they'll also hop on the mic at the ceremony to share their thoughts on the successful run ... and maybe drop some expletives in the process.

Alicia Keys and the Wu-Tang Clan are slated to make an appearance ... and you can bet the many other A-list Knickerbocker backers will also be there.