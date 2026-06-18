Dan Hurley Wants UConn vs. Duke At White House After UFC Freedom 250

Play video content Video: Dan Hurley Wants UConn vs. Duke at White House Following UFC Freedom 250 TMZSports.com

Could the White House go from jabs to jump shots?

Dan Hurley's certainly on board ... telling TMZ DC he'd love to have his UConn Huskies play on the South Lawn next after the recent UFC Freedom 250 extravaganza!!

Coach Hurley -- who attended the elaborate MMA event on Sunday and other UFC fights in the past -- lit up when Charlie Cotton pitched the idea of getting some college basketball at 1600 Penn next.

"That would be good, man," Hurley said. "I think UConn should definitely be in it. Maybe UConn [vs.] Duke!!"

It would have seemed like a far-fetched idea a year ago ... but after a successful night of fights in celebration of the country's anniversary in 2026, who knows what'll happen when America blows out 251 candles next year.

If Hurley had his way, his Huskies would be tipping off against the Blue Devils!!