Patrick Ewing Mix-up Rocks Knicks Championship Celebration

The New York Knicks' NBA Finals celebration is underway ... but one glaring error has folks buzzing more than the champions on the floats down Broadway.

City Hall is draped in banners honoring the members of the 2026 roster ... and bench player Dillon Jones' tribute includes his name with the number 33.

One problem -- Jones never wore those digits for the Knicks, as it was retired in honor of Patrick Ewing back in 2003. His number in New York is actually 1.

Jones DID wear it last preseason with the Washington Wizards ... and some online rosters still have him listed with Ewing's No. 33.

It's fair to assume whoever designed the banners went off an unofficial list ... and many in attendance were left scratching their heads.

Jones saw action in a handful of games for the Knicks ... while Ewing is considered the greatest player in franchise history.