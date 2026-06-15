Knicks Star Mikal Bridges Jams Out To Coldplay, Demands Brunson Statue In Hilarious IG Live

IG Live Hilariously Goes Off The Rails

Mikal Bridges is still on cloud nine -- enjoying a few adult beverages and jammin' out to pop rock -- two days after the Knicks won their first championship in 53 years!!!

The usually reserved 6'6" wing player went live on social media on Monday, and it was a vibe ... at one point asking himself, "It's 11 AM. What the f*** am I doing?" before asking for another shot.

Among the topics Mikal covered was the possibility of his teammate getting a statue outside the Garden.

"JB. Baaaaa. Goat. Baaaaa. Build him a statue," Bridges told his followers. "Build that little big-headed ass n**** a statue."

Of course, MB and JB -- the NBA Finals MVP -- were also teammates at Villanova, and are best friends.

MB also went to bat for Chris Martin's band ... a polarizing topic.

"Lost by Coldplay, come on, bro. You can't tell me that s*** not a banger."

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"I might shed a tear," Mikal said before belting out ... "Just because I'm losingggg doesn't mean I'm losttttt..."

Bridges also addressed the Knicks owner's odd request of his team before the title run.

"James Dolan, you don't think he's a savage, bro? You don't think he's a savage? 10 weeks. He brought n**** in and said 10 weeks, don't have no sex, lock in! N***** a savage. N**** is a savage!"