Knicks' Jose Alvarado Weighs In On Potential White House Visit After NBA Finals Win

Play video content Video: Knicks’ Jose Alvarado Talks Possible White House Trip After NBA Finals Victory TMZSports.com

Jose Alvarado seems down for a trip to President Trump's White House -- the newly crowned champion tells TMZ Sports if that's what the Knicks want to do, he'll be there too!!

We caught up with the 28-year-old guard leaving the iHeart studios in NYC just days after his squad secured an NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs ... and asked how he felt about the longtime tradition of visiting 1600 Penn.

"If there's a chance, I'm going wherever my teammate goes," Alvarado said.

It used to be a sure thing before Nos. 45-47 took over the Oval Office ... but during Trump's terms, several championship teams have either had limited attendance, skipped it altogether, or, in the Golden State Warriors' case, got uninvited due to political differences.

While there's no report of an invite to the Knicks just yet, it's fair to assume it'll come soon enough -- after all, DJT was present for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden after getting a personal invite from team owner James Dolan himself.