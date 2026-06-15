Jalen Brunson Seemingly Toasts To 'F*** Wemby' At Knicks Party

Jalen Brunson took an apparent shot at Victor Wembanyama during the Knicks' championship celebrations ... with the New York star raising a glass as the room chanted "F*** Wemby."

The clip is making rounds on social media on Monday ... showing the Finals MVP surrounded by a group of guys as they prepare for a champagne toast.

Jalen Brunson’s toast at the Knicks team party last night:



“F**k Wemby.”



(h/t @SMHighlights1) pic.twitter.com/UT0tmhzsHh @LegionHoops

It's hard to tell who initiated the anti-Wemby jab -- it very well could have been Brunson himself. If it wasn't him, the All-Star guard didn't seem to mind at all ... as it came off like a friendly poke, not a full-on declaration of hatred for the 7'4" center.

The big winners have been on quite the run after eliminating the San Antonio Spurs in five games Saturday night -- and most recently, Mikal Bridges had a boozy Instagram Live session.

I’m DYINGGGGG 😭😭 Just watch OG’s face. Dude is on another PLANET rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/tQik7UXcpB @SG212MSG

Earlier in the day, the Knicks hopped on "Good Morning America, where Finals hero OG Anunoby seemed ... out of it.