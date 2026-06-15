Jalen Brunson Seemingly Toasts To 'F*** Wemby' At Knicks Party
Jalen Brunson Appears To Toast To 'F*** Wemby' Jab At Knicks Party
Jalen Brunson took an apparent shot at Victor Wembanyama during the Knicks' championship celebrations ... with the New York star raising a glass as the room chanted "F*** Wemby."
The clip is making rounds on social media on Monday ... showing the Finals MVP surrounded by a group of guys as they prepare for a champagne toast.
Jalen Brunson’s toast at the Knicks team party last night:
“F**k Wemby.”
(h/t @SMHighlights1) pic.twitter.com/UT0tmhzsHh @LegionHoops
It's hard to tell who initiated the anti-Wemby jab -- it very well could have been Brunson himself. If it wasn't him, the All-Star guard didn't seem to mind at all ... as it came off like a friendly poke, not a full-on declaration of hatred for the 7'4" center.
The big winners have been on quite the run after eliminating the San Antonio Spurs in five games Saturday night -- and most recently, Mikal Bridges had a boozy Instagram Live session.
I’m DYINGGGGG 😭😭 Just watch OG’s face. Dude is on another PLANET rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/tQik7UXcpB @SG212MSG
Earlier in the day, the Knicks hopped on "Good Morning America, where Finals hero OG Anunoby seemed ... out of it.
The parade isn't until Thursday ... so here's hoping the guys get some waters in at some point.