Karl-Anthony Towns Hasn't Started Planning Wedding, Was Focused On Winning NBA Title

Play video content Video: Karl-Anthony Towns Put Wedding Planning on Hold While Chasing NBA Championship TMZSports.com

Karl-Anthony Towns hasn't been touring venues and tasting cake -- he had his hands full winning a championship!!

The Knicks star, fresh off delivering New York its first NBA title in 53 years, revealed he put wedding planning with fiancée Jordyn Woods on the back burner while he was laser-focused on hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

"I need to start planning. I need to start there. The only thing I've been planning this whole time was an NBA championship," Towns told us of his upcoming nuptials from a Raising Cane's restaurant in Times Square in Manhattan.

Towns and Woods started dating in 2020, finally going Instagram official in September 2020. KAT popped the question on Christmas Eve 2025 with a massive 15-carat emerald-cut diamond.

Play video content Video: Karl Anthony Towns Serves Fiancée Jordyn Woods At Cane's TMZSports.com

The NBA season was already in full swing, and the Knicks were rolling.

Once the playoffs came around, Towns' squad went on a historic run, culminating with a 4-1 win in the NBA Finals over a Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs team.

Karl averaged nearly 16 points and 11 rebounds throughout the playoffs, and his defense was pivotal for New York.