Karl-Anthony Towns Grabs Handful Of Jordyn Woods For Birthday, 'HBD Queen'
9/24/2020 7:43 AM PT
Congratulations are in order for Karl-Anthony Towns ... the NBA superstar is out of the friend zone with Jordyn Woods!!!
But, let's be real -- was he ever really IN the friend zone??
As we previously reported, the duo has been spending a lot of time together over the past year -- from hanging at KAT's house to sushi dates at Nobu.
While everyone assumed they were BF and GF, Woods blasted the rumors in August 2019, saying, "Karl is like a brother to me."
But, things are 100% COMPLETELY different now -- 'cause KAT wished Jordyn a happy 23rd birthday on Wednesday with a not-so-brotherly pic (peep the hand placement).
If ya need any further evidence these two are an item, check out the gifts KAT got Woods for her big day -- 2 Birkin bags, a Chanel clutch and an autographed Michael Jordan jersey!!!
The whole party was MJ themed -- Woods turned 23 on the 23rd -- and there was even a cake in the shape of an Air Jordan 1.
KAT capped the whole thing off by sharing a special message for his girl, saying, "Happy BDAY Queen."
Consider this case closed.
