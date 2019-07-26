Jordyn Woods Not Dating James Harden, Hangout Was Random

Exclusive TMZ

Jordyn Woods and James Harden aren't anything more than 2 people with mutual friends who happened to run into each other at a bar ... at least that's what we're told.

Sources close to Jordyn tell TMZ ... the 2 didn't make plans to party together in Houston Wednesday night -- it just happened to work out that way. We're told despite video showing her dancing right in front of him ... there's nothing brewing.

Our Jordyn sources say she'd been working on a project in New Orleans and made a quick trip to Texas to go out with some friends. She ended up in a VIP booth at Belle Station, coincidentally next to the NBA star and his crew ... who we're told are friends with some of her gal pals.

Jordyn didn't arrive or leave with Harden, and hardly spent any time with him, according to our sources ... and all the hookah smoking and dancing was just her having a good time.

Of course, the sight of Woods hanging with another one of Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriends following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal raised eyebrows.