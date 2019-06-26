Jordyn Woods Launches BooHoo Line, Doing Fine Without Kardashians

Jordyn Woods New Clothing Line Sans Kardashians ... No 'BooHoo' Act Here

Jordyn Woods ain't playing the crying game after being excommunicated by the Kardashians -- it's the opposite actually ... despite what her new fashion brand might suggest.

Kylie's former BFF launched a new clothing line Tuesday in partnership with online retailer BooHoo. Seems she's the face of the line ... at least that's what we get after watching the video she posted of herself rockin' some of its gear ... all the while flaunting her curves for the cam.

View this post on Instagram something exciting is coming.. 👀 #boohooxjordynwoods @boohoo A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jun 24, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

It's interesting ... the BooHoo line looks similar to stuff the Kardashians have worn and sold from their own fashion empire. Seems Jordyn's ripped a page right out of their biz book and is keeping it going for herself ... how 'bout that?!

There's also this -- Kim K suggested on the latest 'KUWTK' episode that Jordyn's only been able to provide for her own family through what Kylie has "given" her with respect to jobs and other opportunities.

Whatever the case, Jordyn obviously has been doing just fine without the Kardashians ... and appears to only be moving up in her own lane one new deal at a time. Good for her.