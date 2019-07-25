Jordyn Woods Dancing at Bar with Khloe's Ex, James Harden

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jordyn Woods likes what Khloe Kardashian likes ... stars on the hardwood, because she's hangin' with another of Khloe's exes.

Kylie Jenner's former bestie danced and smoked hookah alongside NBA star James Harden in Houston Wednesday night, and, if you're not keeping track ... Harden's another ex-boyfriend of Khloe's.

We're told Jordyn and James were partying together at Belle Station, and were cozying up in the same booth. At one point, Jordyn stood up and danced in front of him while taking a hookah hit.

We're told the 2 have been hanging out for a long time -- pre-Khloe's split with Tristan -- and Jordyn allegedly told friends Khloe was cool with it ... she wasn't. What's unclear is if Jordyn and James have taken it a step further.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019 @khloekardashian

Jordyn took Chernobyl-type heat for contributing to the breakup of Khloe's family after allegedly cheating with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at a house party.

Woods claimed it was just innocent fun, though, and said he only kissed her once. Khloe first blamed Jordyn for destroying her fam, then took it back.

Things got so bad between Jordyn and Kylie ... Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her guest house.