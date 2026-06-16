Argentina and Algeria Fans Brawl In Times Square Ahead of World Cup Match

Some FIFA World Cup fans couldn't wait until Tuesday for some Argentina vs. Algeria action -- they ended up duking it out right in the middle of Times Square ... and the chaos was captured on video.

According to reports, fans of both countries were congregating in the heart of Midtown Manhattan on Monday ... and at one point, the cheering for their home squads turned into dissing their opponents.

"Times Square":

Por los incidentes entre hinchas de Argentina y Argelia en Nueva York pic.twitter.com/ruRzCgUEg7 @porquetendencia

The jawing turned physical ... and supporters from both countries are shown shoving, kicking and punching each other.

NYPD was on scene to break things up ... and eventually, peace was restored.

🚨 #ALERTA | Hay peleas entre hinchas de Argentina y Argelia en Times Square.pic.twitter.com/J3fV695XzO @MundoEConflicto

It's one of the first violent altercations of the international tournament ... as the interactions among opposing supporters have actually been quite cute out the gate.

Just last week, Mexico and South Korea diehards bonded together ... with heartwarming clips going viral on social media.

Mexicans gathered around this Korean guy to celebrate with him after their match yesterday and started shouting BTS BTS BTS…He was the only Korean among them😂✨ pic.twitter.com/ZhdIbz8OXu @dammiedammie35

Argentina and Algeria take the pitch for a Group J match in Kansas City in a few hours ... so here's hoping the fans in attendance have a different approach to supporting their teams.

You'll want to keep up with the action ... and you're in luck.