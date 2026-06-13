Barbara Palvin Flaunts Baby Bump with Dylan Sprouse for FIFA World Cup Match
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse FIFA World Cup with our Baby Bump!
Barbara Palvin put her growing baby bump on display to watch the USA-Paraguay FIFA World Cup match with hubby Dylan Sprouse!
Check it out -- the model wore a full-length black skirt paired with a high-neck jacket to Friday's game ... but she gave her belly some breathing room by leaving the jacket unzipped below her chest.
Dylan matched her all-black 'fit with one of his own ... wearing a long-sleeve button-down paired with slacks and dress shoes as they headed to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the big World Cup match.
It was a great game to see, because Team USA upset Paraguay 4-1. And as you can see in our gallery ... they were far from the only big names to show support from the stands -- David Beckham and Victoria Beckham watched alongside Tom Cruise, Paris Hilton cheered in cutout jeans, and Sofia Vergara and Owen Wilson were spotted on the sidelines.
We broke the news of Dylan and Barbara's pregnancy in May ... and we learned she's due sometime around August or September. The power couple has been together since 2018 and got hitched in Barbara's native Hungary in 2023.