Barbara Palvin Flaunts Baby Bump with Dylan Sprouse for FIFA World Cup Match

Barbara Palvin put her growing baby bump on display to watch the USA-Paraguay FIFA World Cup match with hubby Dylan Sprouse!

Check it out -- the model wore a full-length black skirt paired with a high-neck jacket to Friday's game ... but she gave her belly some breathing room by leaving the jacket unzipped below her chest.

Dylan matched her all-black 'fit with one of his own ... wearing a long-sleeve button-down paired with slacks and dress shoes as they headed to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch the big World Cup match.

It was a great game to see, because Team USA upset Paraguay 4-1. And as you can see in our gallery ... they were far from the only big names to show support from the stands -- David Beckham and Victoria Beckham watched alongside Tom Cruise, Paris Hilton cheered in cutout jeans, and Sofia Vergara and Owen Wilson were spotted on the sidelines.